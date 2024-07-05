Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average is $253.97. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.