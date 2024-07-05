Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.51

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 3687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.