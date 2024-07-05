Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,350,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.49% of COPT Defense Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,081,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

CDP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,060. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

CDP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

