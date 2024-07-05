iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.12

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.12 and last traded at $121.03, with a volume of 16160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.93.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
