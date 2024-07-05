VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.05

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
