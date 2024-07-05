VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.05

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 357.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

