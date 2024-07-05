Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 9%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.57. Approximately 51,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 136,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$51.90 million for the quarter. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Payfare Inc. will post 0.0647461 EPS for the current year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

