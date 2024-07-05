iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.35

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWIGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.35 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 52543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

