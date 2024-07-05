iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.35

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.35 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 52543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

