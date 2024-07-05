AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.16

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.16 and last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 436379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

