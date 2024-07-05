S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $449.44 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.13.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.