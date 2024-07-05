Veracity Capital LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

