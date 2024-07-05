Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 332.2% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Booking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,924.92. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,773. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,792.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,636.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

