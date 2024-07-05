Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 9,839 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after buying an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ES traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 178,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

