Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 81,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

