BetterWealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.77. 600,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $507.77. The firm has a market cap of $460.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

