Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $246,564.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,508.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.70 or 0.00570546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00108175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00268518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00039212 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

