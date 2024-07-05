Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $121.60 million and $34.19 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for about $24.69 or 0.00044475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,925,431 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,946,249.85007238. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 22.91948346 USD and is down -11.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1087 active market(s) with $29,230,259.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

