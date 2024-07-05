iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $554.81. The stock has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

