Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $98.79 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $98.79 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,508.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.70 or 0.00570546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00108175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00268518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00039212 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

