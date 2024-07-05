Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $260.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $260.38 million and $1.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.37 or 0.05315170 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,730,013 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,350,013 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

