iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.42. The company has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $554.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

