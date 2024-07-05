FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 3,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

