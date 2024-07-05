American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Reduced by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

AXP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. The stock had a trading volume of 197,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.43. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

