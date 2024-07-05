FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 98.8% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Intuit by 280.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2,540.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $660.96. The stock had a trading volume of 283,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.40. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.