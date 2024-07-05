Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAUG. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 884,218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,685,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

PAUG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $732 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.