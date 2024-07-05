Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 73 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,844.88 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,884.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,868.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

