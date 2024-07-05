Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746,211. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

