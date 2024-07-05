Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 2,355 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $27,699,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 302,776 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 223,639 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,849. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

