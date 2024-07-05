Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,420 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,921. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $620.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.