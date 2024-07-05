FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.77 on Friday, hitting $1,033.86. 15,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,128. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $688.52 and a 52-week high of $1,081.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $995.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

