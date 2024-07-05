FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 5,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

