FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

