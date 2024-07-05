Coinmetro Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $5,545.06 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.31 or 0.99962423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,086,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,086,767.27 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03757186 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,485.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

