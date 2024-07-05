Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $387.65 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $46.37 or 0.00083463 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $387.65 million and approximately $84.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010571 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,461 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

