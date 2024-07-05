Achain (ACT) Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $503.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001437 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

