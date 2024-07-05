Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.37% of Oxford Industries worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,913. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.