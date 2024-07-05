Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 15,331 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $9,344,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 100,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

