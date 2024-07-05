Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.79 Million Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.57% of National Bank worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 2,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

