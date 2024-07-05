Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.30% of Univest Financial worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVSP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 214,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.44. 1,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,065. The stock has a market cap of $656.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.86. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

