ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0070

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $12,293.67 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO launched on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00696836 USD and is down -16.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,328.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

