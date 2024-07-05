Taiko (TAIKO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Taiko has a total market cap of $587.82 million and $93.91 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003791 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,902,141 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.86799561 USD and is down -20.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $84,137,133.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

