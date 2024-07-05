Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 6,578 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. 44,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,817. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.