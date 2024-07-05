Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,255. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $228.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

