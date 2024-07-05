Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

