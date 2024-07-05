Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $216,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 811,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 712,745 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

NVO opened at $138.87 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $623.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

