Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.22. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

