Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

