Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,103 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,051,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,562,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 120,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

