Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

CBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). Also, insider Mark Pain bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($22,463.95). Insiders have purchased 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,570 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 490.32 ($6.20) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £737.88 million, a PE ratio of 516.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.35.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

