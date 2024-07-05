Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.38).
CBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 490.32 ($6.20) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £737.88 million, a PE ratio of 516.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.35.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
