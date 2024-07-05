Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.