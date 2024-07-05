Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 3,887 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

